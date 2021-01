Crime Tracker

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a kidnapping around 10:56 a.m. Thursday at 139 south 1075 west.

Deputies have arrested Pocatello resident 42-year-old George Carl Capson.

Capson is being held in the Bingham County Jail on a $1 million bond for the charges of first-degree stalking, kidnapping 2nd degree, domestic battery Felony, CPO violation and burglary.