2 arrested after high-speed chase

Crime Tracker

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reports two Colorado individuals were arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase that started in Soda Springs.

At about 8 p.m., officers attempted to stop a traffic violator who failed to yield and attempted to outrun the pursuing law enforcement vehicles.

The sheriff's office reports the pursuit reached speeds of approx. 130 mph along US30 toward Bannock County, with the suspect turning off his vehicle lights several times while approaching and passing other vehicles.

Idaho State Police troopers assisted by deploying spikes to deflate the suspect's tires at the McCammon interchange.

The suspect's car was disabled and came to a stop on I-15 north of the McCammon interchange, and two subjects were taken into custody.

Jonathan Hamilton, 37 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated assault, kidnapping, attempting to elude, possession of stolen property, no driver’s license and possession of a controlled substance.

Desirae Burns, 33, who was the passenger, also from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was charged with possession of marijuana.

Hamilton told deputies he had recently been released from prison and didn’t have a driver’s license and decided to outrun the deputy. Hamilton has an extensive criminal background.

The pursuit was assisted by the Soda Springs Police Department, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police.