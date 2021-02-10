Man wanted in connection to shooting in Ammon

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking your help in locating a suspect connected to a shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening.

Deputies assigned to the Ammon Division responded to an apartment complex on Maiben St. at approximately 8:23 p.m. to a report of a male who shot a gun inside an apartment.

Upon arrival, deputies learned 26-year-old Talon S. Cavanaugh arrived at an apartment occupied by his ex-wife and children and kicked in the locked door to make entry. Cavanaugh apparently confronted his ex-wife and one of the children, pointed a handgun at her and fired a shot just over her head into the wall before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Deputies have been searching for Cavanaugh and are asking that anyone with information as to his whereabouts contact dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or the P3 tips app on your mobile device.

According to police, Cavanaugh is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The sheriff's office said Cavanaugh is described as a white male, approximately 6’1” tall, and 170 lbs. Witnesses described a vehicle Cavanaugh was driving as a blue/green color passenger car with Idaho license plate 8BML025, which does not belong to that particular vehicle.