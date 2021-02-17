One man shot in Bonneville County incident

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating an altercation between two males that resulted in a shooting overnight.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a report of two males fighting in the middle of the road in the 3100 block of N. Yellowstone.

Just prior to the arrival of deputies, witnesses on the phone with dispatch said they heard a shot fired.

Deputies arriving on the scene found one of the males had been shot and were able to secure the other male involved in the altercation.

The man was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was reported to be on life-support.

The other male involved in the altercation is cooperating with deputies as they investigate what led up to the confrontation.

This investigation is ongoing, and no further information or names of individuals involved will be released at this time.

Police said this incident appears to be isolated and unrelated from any active or recent incident in the area.