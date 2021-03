Crime Tracker

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - It seems a young man wearing a Captain America sweater is avoiding justice.

Rigby police say he crashed a black Dodge pickup into the door of the Sudsy's Car Wash in Rigby then left.

It happened on February 21 around 11:45 a.m.

The pickup also had temporary tags.

If you know anything, contact the Rigby Police Department.