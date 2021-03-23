Man arrested for unlawful entry, possession of meth

Crime Tracker

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A 20-year-old Rupert man was booked into the Bonneville County Jail Wednesday.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 2500 S. block of Ammon Road to a report of an unwanted person there.

The reporting party had returned home shortly after 9 a.m. to find an unknown male hiding inside a closet and stating he was hiding from people who were trying to kill him.

The homeowner had the man sit on the couch until deputies arrived.

Deputies identified the man as 20-year-old Rene Arismendi of Rupert, and when asked why he was there, Arismendi said he was staying with friends at an Air B and B nearby who he believed was going to harm him.

Arismendi told deputies he found a way into the residence and claimed his purpose was to hide from his friends.

As deputies questioned Arismendi, he appeared to be under the influence, paranoid, and the details of his story were not making complete sense.

Arismendi gave deptuies permission to search a bag of clothes and a backpack he said belonged to him which produced baggie with more than 40 pills inside and a second baggie with white residue.

Arismendi admitted to deputies the white residue was from methamphetamine he had smoked earlier with a friend and the pills he had gotten from an unknown person.

Deputies later identified the pills as two separate types of prescription medication that were not labeled or found to be prescribed to Arismendi.

Arismendi was transported to the Bonneville County Jail at that time where he was booked on misdemeanor charges for unlawful entry, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Later in the day, a deputy was called back to the residence and advised by the reporting party their young child located a cloth pouch stuffed in the cushions of the couch where Arismendi had been sitting.

The deputy opened the pouch and found multiple documents with Arismendi’s name on them and a white crystal-like substance inside.

A field test indicated the substance was methamphetamine, weighing just more than 15 grams.

The deputy then returned to the jail and booked Arismendi for an additional felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.