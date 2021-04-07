Utah man gets probation in plea deal after drive-by shooting

Crime Tracker

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Salt Lake City man to three suspended jail terms and three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to felony firearm charges in a drive-by shooting in December.

The Standard-Examiner reported Judge Reuben Renstrom sentenced 26-year-old Alberto Delgado on Tuesday up to five years in prison on each of the three firearms charges.

Renstrom suspended the sentences and placed Delgado on three years of probation after he agreed to a plea deal. Police said Delgado fired seven shots at a house.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

His defense attorney Danny Quintana said Delgado “accepted responsibility.”