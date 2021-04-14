Man who pleaded guilty in Crow killing dies in custody

Crime Tracker

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in front of her child on the Crow Indian Reservation in southern Montana has died in custody.

Authorities said 28-year-old Taylor Leigh Plainbull died in Big Horn County, Wyoming, after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The circumstances of his death were under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation but no foul was suspected.

Plainbull was arrested in October after police accused him of forcing a car driven by his former girlfriend off the road and into a ditch before shooting her.

He pleaded guilty in March and faced up to life in prison.