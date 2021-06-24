Montana man arrested for causing fire near Yellowstone

Crime Tracker

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been arrested for allegedly causing a fire along the Montana-Wyoming border that has burned 46 square miles and torched more than two dozen homes and other structures.

Fifty-five-year-old John Lightburn of Bridger was charged with felony negligent arson and felony criminal mischief.

A prosecutors' affidavit says Lightburn allegedly started the fire in the Robertson Draw area while attempting to repair his motorcycle in forest land closed to motorized vehicles.

Lightburn was being held Wednesday at the Gallatin County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.

It was unclear if he had an attorney.