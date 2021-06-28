2 arrested for drug possession in separate incidents

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two for drug possession during separate vehicle stops.

The first incident happened Thursday just after 9 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle stopped in the roadway with its hazard lights flashing on 19th N. at Ammon Rd.

Deputies arrived and made contact with the driver, 25 year old Tressa P. Belton of Idaho Falls. While speaking with Belton, deputies saw a drug pipe in the vehicle and detained her. A deputy retrieved the drug pipe and located several more containing residue from marijuana and methamphetamine. A small amount of methamphetamine inside a pill bottle with Belton’s name on it that had been fashioned into a drug pipe, and a small baggie of marijuana was also located during a search of the vehicle.

After talking with Belton, she told deputies she was in an argument with an ex-boyfriend who became upset and threw the keys from the vehicle which is why she was stopped in the roadway. During this time, the ex-boyfriend arrived to the scene and confirmed there was an argument and he threw the keys out of the vehicle.

Belton was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The second incident occurred at 8:55 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious male sleeping in a vehicle at a business in the 2500 N. block of 15th E.

Deputies arrived and made contact with the man, identifying him as 42 year old Daniel J. Gneiting of Idaho Falls.

Daniel J. Gneiting

As Gneiting was telling deputies his car battery died and he was waiting for a friend to come help him jumpstart it, they observed he had slurred speech and signs of impairment.

A K-9 deputy arrived on scene and using his K-9 was alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle. Deputies located broken glass drug pipes used for smoking methamphetamine along with a separate drug pipe with over 10 grams of methamphetamine inside of it.

Gneiting was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.