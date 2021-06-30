Man sentenced to prison in Idaho park shooting case

Crime Tracker

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A man charged in connection with the Fourth of July shootings at a Coeur d’Alene park two years ago has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Tyler Rambo was sentenced Wednesday for three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

First District Judge Cynthia Meyer said Rambo would be eligible for parole after serving at least five years.

Rambo was also originally charged with attempted second-degree and aggravated assault, but a jury found him not guilty of those charges in a split verdict in March.