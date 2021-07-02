Ammon Bundy convicted in trespassing trial

Crime Tracker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A jury has found anti-government activist and agitator Ammon Bundy guilty of misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

The Idaho Statesman reports Bundy was found guilty Thursday evening after a four-day jury trial and short deliberations.

Co-defendant Aaron Von Schmidt was found guilty of misdemeanor trespassing.

Both men were arrested Aug. 25, 2020, and charged with trespassing when they refused to leave a Statehouse auditorium after officials ordered it cleared.

Bundy was sentenced to three days in jail but was given credit for time served, 48 hours of community service and a $750 fine.

Von Schmidt was sentenced to three days in jail, but also got credit for time served, and a $500 fine.