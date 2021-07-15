Police investigate animal cruelty incident

Crime Tracker

GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. (KIFI) - Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a call regarding animal cruelty on July 6.

The caller reported a dog had been tied to a bumper and was dragged over half a mile down Jackrabbit Lane before the collar came apart and the dog was set loose.

Deputies searched for the dog and found Marley in the ditch.

As the deputies approached, Marley lifted its head and showed a strong will to live.

Marley was then taken to receive emergency vet care.

The sheriff's office is conducting a full investigation of the incident. In the meantime, Marley is being well cared for and is expected to make a full recovery, but Marley has extensive injuries and will need care for quite some time.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help with Marley’s vet care.