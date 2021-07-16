Idaho ranks 49th for property crime per capita, study says

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's no secret that more people are moving to Idaho.

One reason for the uptick in population, might be because of the crime rate.

A new study by Reviews.org found Idaho has the third lowest property crime rate per capita, in the country.

The study used reports from the FBI, finding that Idaho's property crime rate decreased by 16.6%.

Ahead of Idaho is Massachusetts and New Hampshire, with Maine and New Jersey rounding out the top 5.

Washington D.C. was found to have the highest property crime rate.