Police investigate incident in Blackfoot

Crime Tracker

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot Police officers responded to the area of Meridian Street and Riverton Road inside the City of Blackfoot on Thursday at about 10:15 p.m. for a report of a hit and run crash.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene of the crash in a black passenger car.

Blackfoot Police officers and Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies began searching for the black suspect vehicle in the immediate vicinity, and a black Chrysler 300 was observed a brief moment later driving erratically through neighborhoods with its driver’s side door open and traveling in the opposing lane of travel running cars off the road.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, and the driver of the black vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Police pursued the suspect vehicle until the suspect vehicle crashed into a large light pole at the entrance to the Tadd Jenkins Auto Group entrance on the west end of town.

25-year-old Migel Angel Martinez was taken into custody immediately following the incident.

Martinez was taken to the Bingham Memorial Hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Bingham County Jail on 1 felony count of eluding, 3 felony counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting and obstructing.

No innocent bystanders or police officers were physically injured during this incident.

The Blackfoot Police Department encourages any motorists that were physically run off the road by this vehicle in question to contact Bingham County Dispatch (208) 785-1234 to report the situation. This incident is still under investigation.