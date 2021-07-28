Second trial for Martin Edmo Ish underway

Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A second trial is underway in the case against Martin Edmo Ish, and COVID-19 precautions are changing things up.

Ish was originally arrested in June 2015 for the beating death of Eugene Red Elk outside of Duffy's Tavern in Pocatello in 2009.

The involuntary manslaughter conviction was overturned by the Idaho Supreme Court and remanded back to the Sixth District Court in Bannock County for a new trial.

Jury selection is continuing at the Red Lion in Pocatello Wednesday because of spacing requirements for COVID-19 precautions.