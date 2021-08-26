Idaho man arrested for possession of child pornography

Crime Tracker

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Wendell man on Wednesday for alleged possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho filed a complaint on August 25, 2021, against 47-year-old Troy E. Vanderventer and will prosecute the case.

Idaho State Police and the District 5 Probation and Parole Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

A complaint is a means of charging a person with criminal activity. It is not evidence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.