Shooting in Jefferson County

Crime Tracker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson County deputies responded to a family dispute at 4134 E. 100 N. located in Jefferson County Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with 31-year-old Kyle Larson who had received a gunshot wound to his upper right leg.

Further investigation revealed Kyle and his brother Bryce Larson, 34, had been involved in an argument.

Police said it is alleged that during the argument, Bryce Larson retrieved a 45 cal handgun from his vehicle and shot Kyle in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Kyle was transported to EIRMC with a non life threatening injury.

Bryce Larson was located in Bannock County and arrested for aggravated battery.

No other injuries were reported, and the public was not in danger.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Rigby P.D., Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Central QRU.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.