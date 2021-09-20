Man arrested for arson after trailer fire

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a residence in the Pinewood Estates on Whispering Pines Drive for a report of a man who was threatening to start his house on fire Saturday shortly before 6 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed smoke coming from the residence, and officers were concerned the man may still be inside the residence.

Two officers retrieved fire extinguishers from their patrol vehicles and approached the front door where they were met with a significant amount of black smoke and visible flames further inside the residence.

Officers called for the man from the doorway but received no response.

A neighbor informed officers they had been able to reach the man on the phone who stated there was no one inside the residence.

Idaho Falls Fire responded and was able to fully extinguish the fire.

After the fire was extinguished, an investigation was initiated into the cause of the fire.

Firefighters and officers located two bottles of lighter fluid, a small propane tank, a 5-gallon propane tank, charcoal, and other evidence that indicated the fire was set intentionally.

Idaho Falls Police officers contacted the man by phone who stated he was unharmed but would not come back to meet with police officers.

Officers were able to locate the man in the area of 2200 Lincoln Road where he was taken into custody.

The man, Eli Lewis, a 42-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for first degree arson and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.