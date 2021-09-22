Ada County caregiver sentenced for forgery

Crime Tracker

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced an Ada County woman was sentenced Tuesday for forgery.

43-year-old Kendra Hessing, of Boise, pleaded guilty in July.

Fourth District Judge Jonathan Medema sentenced Hessing to a prison term of two years fixed. The judge then suspended the sentence and ordered Hessing to serve 60 days in jail and three years probation. She was also ordered to pay $3,191 in restitution as well as court costs.

The case arose while Hessing owned a personal care agency in Boise known as Kinde Kare. In March 2018, after receiving a complaint, the Department of Health and Welfare requested documentation concerning a particular client who was a Medicaid participant. The requested documentation included the daily service logs used to record services provided to the client, which were billed to Idaho Medicaid. Hessing provided the requested logs to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The client, though, denied that the signature on the logs was hers and said she did not receive the services reported on the logs. Hessing later admitted to forging the client’s signature before providing the logs to the state.

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Cafferty in the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit prosecuted the case. It was investigated by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Department of Health and Welfare.