LIVE: Chad Daybell in court Thursday

Crime Tracker

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Chad Daybell is scheduled to be in court for a status conference Thursday at 10 a.m.

You can watch it below.

Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell were indicted in May on murder charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow's two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Daybell is also charged with the murder of his wife, Tammy, who died a few weeks before Daybell and Vallow married.

The children's disappearance became national news after Daybell and Vallow abruptly left Idaho following questioning by police about the disappearance of Tylee and JJ as well as Tammy Daybell's death.

Vallow's children were last seen on different days in September 2019. Law enforcement officials found their remains on Daybell's rural property in Fremont County nine months later.

Along with the murder charges, Daybell is charged with insurance fraud stemming from life insurance policies that allegedly paid him money after his wife's death.

Vallow is charged with grand theft for allegedly continuing to draw Social Security benefits for her children after their deaths.

Vallow-Daybell has been deemed not competent to continue with court proceedings and has been admitted to a mental health facility for treatment.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.