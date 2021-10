IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Arizona woman is now being held in the Bonneville County Jail for trafficking meth and delivering fentanyl.

Idaho State Police troopers stopped 61-year-old Dana Sedrick on I-15 just north of Idaho Falls Wednesday.

A K-9 alerted there were illegal drugs present.

Troopers recovered 1.4 pounds of meth and about 100 pills believed to be fentanyl.