Marsing man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Marsing man was sentenced to 91 months in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Scottie Wilbur Medlin, 31, of Marsing, sold an ounce of methamphetamine to another person on October 17, 2019, in exchange for $380. Further testing of the substance by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Western Laboratory confirmed the presence of 27 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Medlin has many prior state convictions and is currently serving state sentences for several felony convictions with sentence satisfaction dates of August 7, 2022, for possession of a controlled substance; February 17, 2024, for possession of a controlled substance; and November 1, 2024, for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. After serving his federal prison sentence, Medlin will be on supervised release for five years.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the investigative efforts of the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force, which led to charges. The Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Boise Police Department; Caldwell Police Department; Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; Meridian Police Department; Nampa Police Department; and Idaho Department of Correction.