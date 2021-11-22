Idaho Falls man pleads guilty to felon in possession of firearm

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man pled guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, on October 13, 2020, the Idaho State Police stopped a vehicle, which had been reported stolen, on I-15 in Bonneville County. During the traffic stop, law enforcement contacted Jonathan Manuel Martinez, 31, of Idaho Falls, who was the driver and sole occupant. Martinez informed law enforcement that there was a shotgun in the front seat of the vehicle. Law enforcement recovered a short-barreled shotgun. Martinez had previously been convicted of a felony offense and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Martinez faces up to ten years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release. His sentencing is set for February 8, 2022 in front of Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the collaborative efforts of the Idaho State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which led to the charges.