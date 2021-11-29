Wasden announces settlement with Bonner County contractor

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Monday the resolution of a consumer protection investigation into a contractor’s business practices.

Veasy E. Glenn, the owner of Glenn Construction, entered into a consent judgment that permanently prohibits him from working as a contractor in Idaho.

The settlement agreement entered in Bonner County District Court also requires Glenn, of Cocolalla, to provide refunds to four consumers who filed complaints with Wasden’s Consumer Protection Division.

“I’m pleased the parties were able to reach an agreement,” Wasden said. “Mr. Glenn appears to recognize the harm he’s caused his customers and understands he needs to make things right.”

Customers reported paying Glenn more than $96,000 for construction services he did not perform. They later asked Glenn to return their money, but he failed to do so. Some have sued Glenn privately to recover their losses.

The settlement requires Glenn to refund customers’ money within one year. If a customer has a private payment agreement with Glenn, the refund terms of that agreement apply.

Glenn’s contractor registration with the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses expired in May 2021. The settlement prevents Glenn from applying for reinstatement or registering in Idaho under another business name.

The attorney general agreed to suspend $20,000 in civil penalties and $2,000 in attorney’s fees and costs as long as Glenn complies with the settlement.