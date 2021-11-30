Nampa man sentenced to 9 years for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Nampa man was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to court records, Patrick William Collingwood, 39, of Nampa, transported methamphetamine and cash between Mexico and Idaho for a period of approximately four months before his arrest on February 19, 2021. During Collingwood’s arrest, law enforcement officers searched his vehicle and found nearly 15 pounds of methamphetamine and 25 marijuana starter plants. Law enforcement officers also found tools commonly used by drug traffickers to repackage their controlled substances for sale such as a digital scale and empty plastic baggies.

Collingwood has several prior state convictions and currently has a trafficking in methamphetamine charge pending in Canyon County and a possession of a controlled substance charge pending in Ada County.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye ordered Collingwood to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and applauded the efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and the City County Narcotics Unit consisting of officers from the Caldwell Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff’s office, which led to charges.