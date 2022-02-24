Salmon man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Salmon man on Thursday for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

24-year-old Colton A. Worthy was booked into the Lemhi County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Salmon Police Department, Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office and Lemhi County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.