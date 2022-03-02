T-Mobile data breach information found for sale on dark web

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Attorney General Lawrence Wasden urges all Idaho residents who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced by T-Mobile in August 2021 to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft.

The alert follows the discovery of a large subset of the breached information for sale on the dark web - a hidden portion of the internet where cyber criminals buy, sell and track personal information. Many individuals have since received alerts through various identity theft protection services informing them their information was found online in connection with the breach, confirming that impacted individuals are at heightened risk for identity theft.

On August 17, T-Mobile reported a massive data breach compromising the sensitive personal information of millions of current, former, and prospective T-Mobile customers. The breach impacted more than 53 million individuals, including 178,764 Idahoans. This figure includes 26,641 Idaho customers and 152,123 non-customers. Among other categories of impacted information, millions had their names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, and driver’s license information compromised.

“This breach was unique in that it affected T-Mobile customers but also prospective customers,” Wasden said. “So if you’ve ever inquired about a T-Mobile phone or other service, this situation may impact you. So I encourage anyone who receives a notice or alert to take it seriously, whether you’ve actually been a T-Mobile customer or not.”

Wasden urges anyone who believes they were impacted by the T-Mobile breach to take the following steps to protect themselves: