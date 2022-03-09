Nampa man pleads guilty to federal firearms violation

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Nampa man pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, on June 29, 2021, during arrest on an outstanding warrant, David Valdez, 40, of Nampa, was found in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber pistol. At the time of the arrest, Valdez was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2018 felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

Valdez is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1, 2022. He faces a maximum penalty of ten years in federal prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Middleton Police Department and the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force, which led to charges. The Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Boise Police Department; Caldwell Police Department; Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; Meridian Police Department; Nampa Police Department; and Idaho Department of Correction.