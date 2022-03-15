Flock of red-winged blackbirds shot near Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of 17 male and four female red-winged blackbirds near Aberdeen in Power County.

Around 6 p.m. on March 10, officials say an individual who lived in the area of the incident heard several shotgun blasts. The individual discovered the birds off of Beach Road approximately ¾ mile west of American Falls Reservoir and only 100 yards from Sterling Wildlife Management Area. Some of the birds were still alive, and the individual reported the incident to Citizens Against Poaching.

“Red-winged blackbirds are an iconic bird of spring here in southeast Idaho, and it’s horrible to see them meet this fate,” District Conservation Officer Tim Klucken said. “It’s important for people to realize that nearly every non-game bird species in Idaho is protected.”

It is both against state and federal laws to kill protected non-game birds with four exceptions: European starlings, Eurasian-collared doves, house sparrows, and rock pigeons. These species are nonnative and can be taken outside city limits year-round with a hunting license.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact either:

District Conservation Officer Tim Klucken, 208-390-0626; or

Citizens Against Poaching hotline, 1-800-632-5999.

A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.