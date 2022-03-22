Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Boise man was sentenced to federal prison this week for distributing methamphetamine in Boise and Nampa.

According to court records, Nicholas Leroy Strong, 44, distributed 55 grams of methamphetamine in Nampa on March 10, 2021, and 84 grams of methamphetamine in Boise on March 31, 2021. On April 21, 2021, law enforcement served a search warrant at a residence in Boise where Strong was staying. Investigators located approximately 450 grams of methamphetamine, $2,729 in cash, and a firearm in the bedroom where Strong was staying. Strong admitted to occasionally staying at the residence but resided full-time at a halfway house while on parole for two state convictions relating to distributing methamphetamine. He further admitted to receiving and possessing methamphetamine at the residence.

U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, from the District of Wyoming, sitting by designation, sentenced Strong to 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Judge Skavdahl also ordered $2,729 in cash and the firearm be forfeited. Strong pleaded guilty to the crime on December 27, 2021. Strong has two prior felony drug convictions and was on parole at the time he committed the offense.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Nampa Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Boise Police Department, the Meridian Police Department, and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, which led to charges.