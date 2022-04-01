Ideal Option clinic tackles Bonneville County opioid crisis

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Ideal Option held an open house at its clinic in Idaho Falls on Friday. The outpatient addiction medicine clinic is located on N Capital Ave.

They treat addiction to opioids like fentanyl, heroin, and oxycodone, and stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine. Medication-assisted treatment for alcohol withdrawal and relapse prevention is also available.

Members of the community dropped by to learn more about addiction medicine, meet their staff and discuss ways to tackle the worsening opioid crisis in Bonneville County.

Reported overdose deaths have skyrocketed across the nation in the last three years, largely due to fentanyl.

According to the Idaho State Police, from January to September 2021, more than 125,000 fentanyl pills were seized statewide, a 562% increase from 2020.

Ideal Option’s own lab testing data, collected from patients across Idaho, show a 242% increase in positive fentanyl drugs tests from September 2020.