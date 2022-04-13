Man sentenced to more than 8 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) – Adam Christopher Johnson, of Clarkston, Washington, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Johnson to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge on April 20, 2021.

According to court records, Johnson, 35, conspired with Helene Martensen, 51, Chandler Lee Black, 21, and Richard Lee Black, 43, to distribute methamphetamine in the Lewiston, Idaho area. Lewiston Police Department detectives, assigned to the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, arrested Richard Black in January 2020, when he was found in possession of distribution quantities of methamphetamine, empty baggies, a digital scale, and cash. Several months later, in June 2020, after a significant collaborative effort, the FBI North Idaho Violent Crime Task Force stopped Martensen’s vehicle and found that she and Johnson possessed two pounds of methamphetamine. The key evidence, however, was obtained through FBI search warrants for cell phones and cell phone records. These records showed the effort of each conspirator to sell illegal drugs and firearms in the Lewis and Clark Valley, and on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation.

Martensen was sentenced on March 17, 2021, to 90 months in federal prison, Chandler Black was sentenced on July 7, 2021, to 78 months in federal prison, and Richard Black was sentenced on March 2, 2022, to 120 months in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. of the District of Idaho, made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Tribe Police Department, Idaho State Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Clarkston Police Department, Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which led to charges.