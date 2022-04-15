Kootenai County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of minor

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Hayden man on Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

59-year-old Brett L. Nearing was booked into the Kootenai County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed and distributed sexually exploitative material.

The Idaho State Police, Moscow Police Department, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations and the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office all assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.