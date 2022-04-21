Investigation results in felony drug charges for 2 Pocatello residents

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Bannock County Sheriff’s Office detectives in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department conducted an investigation Tuesday that led to the arrest of two Pocatello people.

Detectives served a search warrant at an apartment on South 5th Avenue in Pocatello at approximately 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Inside the apartment, detectives found 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, felony amounts of marijuana (more than three ounces), heroin, several hundred fentanyl-laced pills, one firearm identified as stolen and $10,000 in cash.

Following Tuesday’s search warrant, the two people were taken into custody and booked into the Bannock County Detention Center on several charges.

52-year-old Travis D. Marshall of Pocatello was charged with trafficking amphetamine (F), three counts of possession with intent to deliver (F), possession of a stolen firearm (F) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (F).

Marshall's bond has been set at $200,000.

28-year-old Kylie M. Gibbs of Pocatello was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver (F).

Gibbs' bond has ben set at $75,000.

Gibbs and Marshall were arraigned on Wednesdayby Magistrate Judge David Kress. Preliminary hearings for both defendants are scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 at 9:00 a.m. with Magistrate Judge David Hooste.

The case remains under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.