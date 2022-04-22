Boise man sentenced for selling methamphetamine, heroin and stolen firearm

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Boise man was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison for selling controlled substances and a stolen firearm.

According to court records, in May 2021, Jason William Czech, 42, arranged to meet with an individual at a store parking lot in Boise to sell controlled substances and a firearm. Unknown to Czech at the time, the buyer was a confidential informant who was working at the direction of the Boise Police Department. Czech met with the confidential informant and exchanged methamphetamine and heroin for cash, then later sold a firearm that had recently been reported stolen.

U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, from the District of Wyoming, sitting by designation, sentenced Czech to 66 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Czech pleaded guilty to the crime on December 13, 2021. Czech has four prior felony convictions and was on parole at the time he committed the offenses.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Boise Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which led to charges.