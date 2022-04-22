Man sentenced for methamphetamine distribution in Magic Valley

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Jerome man was sentenced to federal prison this week for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, Jose Luis Rodriguez-Landeros, 40, a Mexican national living in Jerome, was involved in the distribution of methamphetamine in the Magic Valley. Using a confidential informant, officers purchased methamphetamine from Rodriguez-Landeros on three occasions. Some of the transactions occurred at a tire shop Rodriguez-Landeros operated in Jerome, Idaho. In December 2020, Rodriguez-Landeros was stopped by police for not having a properly affixed license plate. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed over one pound of methamphetamine, a firearm, and other items of drug paraphernalia.

U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, from the District of Wyoming, sitting by designation, sentenced Rodriguez-Landeros to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Rodriguez Landeros plead guilty to the crime on March 7, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Idaho State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which led to charges.