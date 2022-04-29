2 men indicted in multi-state conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Two men working together across the Oregon and Idaho border were indicted on federal charges on Tuesday.

According to court records, Daniel DeLafuente Sosa III, 39, of Ontario, Oregon, and Nicholas Franklin Perkins, 37, of Weiser, Idaho, were charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl between February 23, 2022, and April 26, 2022.

If convicted, they each face a sentence of at least five and up to 40 years in federal prison; a fine of up to $5,000,000.00; and a period of supervised release of at least four years.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Nampa Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Weiser Police Department, Ontario Police Department, and the Oregon State Police, which led to the charges.