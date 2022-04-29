Boise man sentenced to 8 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A Boise man was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, Craig Joel Curtis, 42, was pulled over on July 31, 2021, for failing to maintain his lane. While officers were conducting a records check, a K-9 positively alerted to the odor of a controlled substance in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 358 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of heroin, several fentanyl pills, a digital scale, several empty zip lock baggies, two smoking devices and approximately $600.

Curtis has a criminal history spanning 28 years with prior state convictions for petit theft, forgery, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance, grand theft, and injury to child.

U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Curtis to pay a $700.00 fine and to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Curtis pled guilty to the charge on January 22, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the investigation by the Boise City Police Department, which led to the charges.