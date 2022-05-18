Rexburg man sentenced to 12 years for distributing child pornography

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Rexburg man was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for distribution of child pornography.

According to court records, in May 2020, the residence of 45-year-old Daniel Gary Archibald was searched by detectives with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force. The search was conducted at Archibald’s Rexburg residence after receiving information that he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl online. During the search, law enforcement found a laptop and cellphone hidden under Archibald’s mattress.

Archibald had an active Twitter account that was discovered during the search of his devices. Archibald distributed child pornography videos through this Twitter account sharing links to videos of child pornography. In total, Archibald distributed over 3,300 videos of child pornography.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Archibald to serve ten years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Archibald pleaded guilty to the charges on February 15, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Idaho Falls Police Department, which led to charges.