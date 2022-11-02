Skip to Content
Crime Tracker
By
Updated
today at 3:23 PM
Published 3:27 PM

Drug arrest near Elk Mountain

This narcotics detection canine was purchased with 100% High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Federal Funds.
WHP
This narcotics detection canine was purchased with 100% High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Federal Funds.

ELK MOUNTAIN, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Sunday around 1:16 p.m., trooper assigned to the Elk Mountain area stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near milepost 263 on Interstate 80.

The driver gave inconsistent statements, and the trooper observed additional suspicious factors that led him to detain the driver. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper responded and deployed his K-9 partner, "Bailey" who gave a positive alert indicating the odor of an illegal substance.   

The resulting search yielded approximately 221 pounds of marijuana.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Carbon County Detention Center on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and failing to maintain a single lane of travel. 

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content