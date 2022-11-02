Drug arrest near Elk Mountain

ELK MOUNTAIN, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Sunday around 1:16 p.m., trooper assigned to the Elk Mountain area stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near milepost 263 on Interstate 80.

The driver gave inconsistent statements, and the trooper observed additional suspicious factors that led him to detain the driver. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper responded and deployed his K-9 partner, "Bailey" who gave a positive alert indicating the odor of an illegal substance.

The resulting search yielded approximately 221 pounds of marijuana.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Carbon County Detention Center on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and failing to maintain a single lane of travel.