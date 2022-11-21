Ada County woman sentenced for provider fraud

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced an Ada County woman was sentenced Friday 8 for public assistance provider fraud.

34-year-old Ashley D. Lake, of Boise, pleaded guilty in August.

Fourth District Judge Jason Scott sentenced Lake to a prison term of three years. The judge then suspended the sentence and ordered Lake to serve three years probation and 30 days in jail.

The case arose while Lake was an employee at Family Counseling Services as a habilitative interventionist. After a Medicaid patient complaint, investigators discovered that Lake forged signatures on progress notes and created progress notes for Medicaid services she did not provide between May 2018 and September 2018. As a result, Lake was paid for services she did not provide. Lake made full restitution to the state prior to her criminal sentencing.

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Cafferty in the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit prosecuted the case. It was investigated by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Medicaid Program Integrity Unit for the Department of Health and Welfare.