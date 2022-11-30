Idaho Department of Correction can’t get lethal drugs, calls off Pizzuto execution

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The execution of an Idaho death row inmate is being suspended.

Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. was to be put to death in mid-December but the death warrant will most likely expire.

That's because the Department of Correction has not been able to get the lethal injection drugs needed.

Pizzuto Jr. Has been on death row for decades for the 1985 killings of two gold prospectors.

Before the scheduled execution in December, his attorneys had fought for him to be allowed to die naturally since Pizzuto is terminally ill, but they ultimately lost the battle in court.