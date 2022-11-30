Skip to Content
Crime Tracker
By
today at 6:58 PM
Published 6:05 PM

Idaho Department of Correction can’t get lethal drugs, calls off Pizzuto execution

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The execution of an Idaho death row inmate is being suspended.

Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. was to be put to death in mid-December but the death warrant will most likely expire.

That's because the Department of Correction has not been able to get the lethal injection drugs needed.

Pizzuto Jr. Has been on death row for decades for the 1985 killings of two gold prospectors.

Before the scheduled execution in December, his attorneys had fought for him to be allowed to die naturally since Pizzuto is terminally ill, but they ultimately lost the battle in court.

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content