Investigators sort through thousands of Hyundai Elantras

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras that fit into the search criteria and thank the public for providing additional information about the vehicle.

Tips and leads led investigators to ask the public for additional help in searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case.

Investigators are sorting through significant amounts of video content and have received valuable leads on the 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, but still ask for more information from the public. Digital Media Video can be submitted at fbi.gov/moscowidaho or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

See an interview about video collected during the investigation and an update on the white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra recorded today, December 15, 2022 on the Moscow Police YouTube Channel with Captain Roger Lanier with the Moscow Police Department who is in charge of the Operations Division of the King Road Homicide Investigation below.

From the beginning, Moscow Detectives have asked for any and all video from residents and businesses within the area of West Taylor Ave (north boundary), West Palouse River Dr (south boundary), Highway 95 south to the 2700 block of Highway 95 S (east boundary), and Arboretum & Botanical Garden (west boundary) who have video surveillance at their residence or business between 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Detectives are requesting all available video – whether there

appears to be motion and content or not.