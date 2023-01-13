Friday’s 20/20 episode to dive into University of Idaho stabbings

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing while appearing in a Latah County Court Thursday morning.

The judge set a date for that hearing for June 26.

The University of Idaho murder suspect remains in jail without bond.

He was also given a no-contact order that prohibits him from having any contact with the victims' families, friends and the surviving roommates.

He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary.

We spoke with ABC's Kayna Whitworth about Friday night's episode of 20/20 that will dive into the murder case, and Whitworth says we'll also learn more about who those four students were.

"I thought that when Steve decided to speak at that vigil at the University of Idaho, he told me, I feel like I have to do this because I don't want the city to fall apart over this. He has become a pillar of strength for people. I actually saw him comforting another woman in court. And we also hear from Maddie's father as well," she said. "And in addition to them sharing overarching stories, they share really personal, really special little stories about their children. And we hear from Ethan's basketball coach and friends as well, and also some of Xana's best friends. So you really get to know these kids."