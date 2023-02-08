1 in custody after possible shooting

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 6:10 p.m. On Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m. Officers with Chubbuck Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police responded to 4719 Yellowstone Ave for the report of a shooting at that location.

It was reported to an adult male fired one round into an occupied apartment while he was standing outside the apartment. Prior to officers arriving on scene, the suspect had fled to an adjacent apartment where he remained until he was later taken into custody at approximately 5:20 p.m. No physical injuries were reported and no officers discharged their weapons throughout the event.

Chubbuck police requested assistance from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office STAR team as well as the use of their armored vehicle to take the suspect into custody safely.

The investigation is still on going, and there will be a presence of officers at the scene for some time Wednesday. Any witnesses to the events at 4719 Yellowstone this afternoon is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police at 208-237-7172.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

UPDATE: According to Chubbuck Police, at 5:20 p.m. an adult male was taken into custody, and officials believe there is no further on going threat to the community.

More information will be released later.

ORIGINAL: Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department as well as surrounding agencies are currently in the area of 4700 Yellowstone Ave in reference a possible shooting.

Yellowstone Ave has been shut down in the area, and officials are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.