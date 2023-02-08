Police investigate Jet Stop robbery

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police are investigating a robbery at Jet Stop at 1500 E. County Line Road Friday.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., a male entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. A vehicle that may have been involved was located and a search warrant was served.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact Pocatello Police Detectives at 208-234-6121 and reference report number 23-P02215.