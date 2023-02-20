Skip to Content
Local attorney arrested on drug charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A former Jefferson County prosecutor has been arrested.

Idaho Falls Police say Robin Dunn was arrested Saturday night when officers responded to the parking lot of Sheri's Restaurant on West Broadway.

It was for a report of a woman under the influence in the driver's seat of a car.

A  K-9 officer indicated the presence narcotics inside the car.

The two people inside the car were both detained.

The passenger was identified as Robin Dunn.

Police say he was found in possession of approximately 60 counterfeit pills, commonly known as “dirty thirties” which contain fentanyl.

Dunn also had other pills.

He was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

