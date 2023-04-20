Skip to Content
today at 9:25 AM
Published 9:37 AM

Juvenile charged with hate crime

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A boy is being charged with a hate crime from an incident that happened at the beginning of this month.

Blackfoot Police says an officer learned of a physical battery incident between two students.

They concluded what happened was most likely motivated by race.

Police say this incident appears to be an isolated incident and it did not happen on school grounds or while school was in session.

The identity of the juvenile suspect will not be released because juvenile court records are not public in Idaho.

