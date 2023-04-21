2 southern Idaho men sentenced for federal drug crimes

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two men from southern Idaho were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug trafficking cases, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.

Steven Feller, 65, of Kuna, was sentenced to 114 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Feller to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to court records, in July and August 2021, Feller sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant. In September 2021, law enforcement stopped Feller in Iron County, Utah. Feller was in possession of five pounds of methamphetamine that he intended to distribute in Idaho. In May 2022, law enforcement located a package containing drugs being shipped to Feller at his residence in Kuna. Law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant on Feller’s residence and located approximately a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms. Feller has a prior conviction for trafficking drugs.

In a separate case, Lawrence Eric Barnes, 42, of Twin Falls, was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Barnes to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence

According to court records, during a traffic stop in Twin Falls County in June 2022, a Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy seized 16 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 grams of fentanyl powder, 200 fentanyl pills, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun, from Barnes’ vehicle. Barnes was traveling from California with the intention of distributing the drugs in the Treasure Valley.

Barnes has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for domestic violence and controlled substance offenses. At the time of the instant offense, Barnes was on parole for trafficking in methamphetamine and attempted strangulation.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit credited the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Idaho State Police, the Nampa Police Department, and the Ada County Sherriff’s Office for their collaborative work on the Feller case and commended the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their work on the Barnes case.